Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) opened at 21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charlemagne Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

