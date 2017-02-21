Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 2,300 ($28.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,930 ($24.05). Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ULE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.92) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($24.30) to GBX 2,160 ($26.91) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 1,735 ($21.62) to GBX 1,845 ($22.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 1,670 ($20.81) to GBX 2,130 ($26.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,933 ($24.08) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,067.56 ($25.76).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) opened at 1991.00 on Friday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,573.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,049.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,904.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,858.51. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion.

In related news, insider Carlos Santiago acquired 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,594 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £2,932.96 ($3,654.32). Insiders have bought 199 shares of company stock valued at $322,192 in the last ninety days.

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which manages a portfolio of solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

