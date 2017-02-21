TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) opened at 16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.57 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,008 shares of company stock valued at $559,353 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 293.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 422,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 315,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The Company operates approximately 30 specialized facilities in the United States, the People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and Mexico.

