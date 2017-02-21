TrueCar’s (TRUE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRUE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Saturday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded TrueCar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) traded down 0.76% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 1,805,512 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $505,661.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc offers a diverse software ecosystem for buying cars. The Company’s software ecosystem is based on a common technology infrastructure, and powered by data and analytics. The Company operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and its branded mobile experience. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for enterprises.

