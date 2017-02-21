TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) PT Lowered to $54.00

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.24.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 47.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.29 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,262,275 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $703,818,000 after buying an additional 599,887 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 239,108 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 96.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,516 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $21,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

