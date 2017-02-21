Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPK. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,910 ($23.80) to GBX 1,580 ($19.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.31) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,775 ($22.12) to GBX 1,715 ($21.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.25) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Travis Perkins plc to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.44) to GBX 1,350 ($16.82) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.18 ($21.12).

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) opened at 1516.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,478.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,485.42. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,978.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.77 billion.

“Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/travis-perkins-plc-tpk-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, insider Coline McConville acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,476 ($18.39) per share, with a total value of £826.56 ($1,029.85). Also, insider John Rogers acquired 51 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,342 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £684.42 ($852.75). Insiders have acquired 164 shares of company stock valued at $234,888 in the last three months.

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

