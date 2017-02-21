TransUnion (TRU) PT Raised to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank AG set a $37.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 37.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $436 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 89.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 203.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

