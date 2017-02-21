TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$69.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransCanada from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on TransCanada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransCanada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.10.

Shares of TransCanada (TSE:TRP) opened at 62.24 on Friday. TransCanada has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

“TransCanada Co. (TRP) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/transcanada-co-trp-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corp (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

