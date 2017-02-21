Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Dundee Securities raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.38.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) opened at 69.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

"Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at CIBC" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze

In related news, insider Leo Salom sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.02, for a total value of C$2,056,709.76.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

