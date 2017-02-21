Tmx Group Limited’s (X) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Tmx Group Limited from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tmx Group Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.83.

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) opened at 71.61 on Wednesday. Tmx Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.

About Tmx Group Limited

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

