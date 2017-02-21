Tmx Group Limited (X) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited in a research report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tmx Group Limited from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Tmx Group Limited from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tmx Group Limited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.83.

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) opened at 71.61 on Wednesday. Tmx Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/tmx-group-limited-x-price-target-raised-to-c82-00.html.

Tmx Group Limited Company Profile

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

Receive News & Ratings for Tmx Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tmx Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.