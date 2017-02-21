Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company raised their price target on Timken Steel Corporation from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Timken Steel Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) opened at 19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Timken Steel Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company’s market cap is $879.17 million.

“Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/timken-steel-corporation-tmst-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV bought a new position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken Steel Corporation Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, with an annual melt capacity of approximately two million tons. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. It operates in two segments: Industrial & Mobile and Energy & Distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken Steel Corporation (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Steel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Steel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.