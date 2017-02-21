TheStreet Upgrades Cray Inc (CRAY) to C

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cray in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cray in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) opened at 21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.25. Cray has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Cray had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business earned $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cray’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cray will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cray by 394.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cray by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 103.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cray

Cray Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services the high-end of the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems, known as supercomputers and provides storage and data analytics solutions. The Company provides software, system maintenance, support services and engineering services related to supercomputer systems.

