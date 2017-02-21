The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Vetr Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $90.02 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded The Kraft Heinz Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) traded up 10.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. 30,007,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The Kraft Heinz Company had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 815.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

