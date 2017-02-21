The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KHC. Vetr upgraded The Kraft Heinz Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz Company from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.93.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 96.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz Company had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/the-kraft-heinz-company-khc-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 815.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.