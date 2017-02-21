The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) Now Covered by Analysts at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on The KEYW Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The KEYW Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The KEYW Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) opened at 10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $413.37 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The KEYW Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

In other The KEYW Holding Corporation news, VP Mark Anthony Willard sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $46,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly Dechello sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $45,680.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,236,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 41.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,486,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Bearing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About The KEYW Holding Corporation

The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.

