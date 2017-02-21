The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of The Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other The Habit Restaurants news, insider Peter Whitwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $26,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $6,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $73,515. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants by 2,256.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 1,149,213 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) opened at 14.65 on Thursday. The Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.18.

About The Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers salads, sides, shakes and malts.

