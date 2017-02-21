The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABCO. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price target on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Advisory Board Company from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Advisory Board Company from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 46.15 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.85 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $35,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $186,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,634 shares of company stock worth $1,223,771 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,968,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,068,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,364,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

