TFI International Inc (TFII) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. TFI International has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in transportation and logistics services. Its segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, Logistics and Corporate. The Package and Courier segment comprises pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

