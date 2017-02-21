Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm earned $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 1,497,292 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.51.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

In other news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $596,695.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,710,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 426,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 144,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

