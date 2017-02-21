Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 5.43 on Wednesday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The firm’s market cap is $200.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Tetraphase) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. It is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections.

