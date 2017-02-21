HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.24) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. S&P Global Inc. reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Beaufort Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.15 ($2.52).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 194.60 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.84 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.27. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 143.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 219.40.

“Tesco PLC’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC Holdings plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/tesco-plcs-tsco-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

