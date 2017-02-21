TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) PT Raised to $202.00

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

TSRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 190.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.28. TESARO has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.83 billion.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $25,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRO. Turner Investments LLC raised its stake in TESARO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turner Investments LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in TESARO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TESARO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TESARO by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

