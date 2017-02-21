Terrence B. Larkin Sells 31,084 Shares of Lear Corporation (LEA) Stock

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 31,084 shares of Lear Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.70, for a total transaction of $4,435,686.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) opened at 142.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.36. Lear Corporation had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm earned $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Lear Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post $15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lear Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Lear Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Lear Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lear Corporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,136,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lear Corporation from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $157.00 price target on shares of Lear Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Lear Corporation Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

