Terex Corporation (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) will be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Terex Corporation to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $918.81 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) opened at 32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.18. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Terex Corporation from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Terex Corporation from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Terex Corporation in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Terex Corporation to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In other Terex Corporation news, VP George Ellis sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $212,647.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,961.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 193,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 538 shares of company stock valued at $16,912 and sold 102,284 shares valued at $3,316,543. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

