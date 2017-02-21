Terex Corporation (TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex Corporation had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Terex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 936,403 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Terex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP George Ellis sold 92,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,013,986.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 538 shares of company stock worth $16,912 and have sold 102,284 shares worth $3,316,543. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Terex Corporation from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Terex Corporation from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Terex Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

