Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) Insider Buys £479.18 in Stock

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) insider June F. de Moller purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,261 ($15.71) per share, with a total value of £479.18 ($597.03).

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) opened at 1289.00 on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 955.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 16.18 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $8.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the investment business. The Company’s investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index, through investment primarily in the United Kingdom securities.

