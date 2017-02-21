Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets topical formulations primarily in the United States. It sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex and ophthalmic dosage forms. Teligent Inc., formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc., is based in Buena, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Teligent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) opened at 7.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company’s market cap is $402.16 million. Teligent has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teligent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Teligent during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Teligent during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teligent during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, formerly IGI Laboratories, Inc, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. The Company markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products under its own label in the United States and Canada. It provides development, formulation and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC) and cosmetic industries.

