Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by Paradigm Capital from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Dundee Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.61.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

