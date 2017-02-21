TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) opened at 9.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.35 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.70. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.59%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/techtarget-inc-ttgt-given-buy-rating-at-needham-company-llc.html.

In other news, insider Don Hawk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $22,761,000. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,637,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 761,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,628,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.