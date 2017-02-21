TD Securities Cuts Yellow Media Ltd. (Y) Price Target to C$16.00

Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yellow Media from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Yellow Media (TSE:Y) opened at 10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. Yellow Media has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

