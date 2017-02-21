T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) PT Raised to $69.00 at RBC Capital Markets

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by RBC Capital Markets from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,493,881.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,856,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,038,000 after buying an additional 5,160,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,058,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after buying an additional 3,850,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 173.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,515,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,386,000 after buying an additional 2,865,507 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $53,544,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $57,510,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

