T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.12.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,493,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meru Capital Group LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $16,653,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,058,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after buying an additional 3,850,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

