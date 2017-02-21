Syntel’s (SYNT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

“4Q16 revenues and EPS top expectations. Syntel reported 4Q16 revenue of $237.9 mn, down 6.6% y/y and down 1.4% q/q, above our $235.6 mn estimate and the $236.0 mn FactSet consensus. Gross margin of 40.2% was above our 38.9% estimate. SG&A of $31.1 mn was below our $33.0 mn estimate. EPS of $0.57 was above our estimate of $0.53 and the consensus of $0.54. Share count and tax rate were about in line with expectations. See p. 2 for a comparison of present quarterly results to the same quarter last year and our estimates. Insurance segment grows for the second period in a row, but Financial Services and Healthcare dip again. Insurance (14% of revenue) grew 3% y/y, Retail, Logistics & Telecom (18%) was up by less than 1%, and Manufacturing (4%) fell by 11%. Healthcare & Life Sciences (16% of revenue) fell 9%, after falling by 7% in 3Q16, and BFS (48%) fell 10%, after falling by 8% in 3Q16. Headcount of 23,011, fell 0.2% sequentially and 6.2% y/y. 2017 guidance announced below expectations. Management announced 2017 revenue guidance of $900-945 mn, vs. the consensus of $977 mn, implying an annual decline of 2.2-6.9%. 2017 EPS guidance is set for $1.75-$2.00, vs. the consensus of $2.32. Our 2017 revenue estimate is $967 mn and our 2017 EPS estimate is $2.34.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Syntel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Syntel from $48.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Syntel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $25.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Syntel has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The business earned $237.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Syntel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Syntel will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Syntel’s (SYNT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/syntels-synt-hold-rating-reiterated-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

In other news, CEO Rakesh Khanna bought 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $58,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex E. Jr. Schlaybaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,114 shares in the company, valued at $80,634.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,382 shares of company stock worth $206,321. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Syntel by 87.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 241,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syntel during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,364,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Syntel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Syntel by 1.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Syntel by 10,842.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 802,992 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.