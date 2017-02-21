Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Syntel has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm’s market cap is $1.57 billion.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The company earned $237.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Syntel will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syntel news, CEO Rakesh Khanna bought 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $58,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Moore bought 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $85,897.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,197.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $206,321. 61.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syntel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in Syntel by 87.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 241,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Pax World Management LLC increased its position in Syntel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 433,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Syntel by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Syntel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

