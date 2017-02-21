Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutherland Asset Management Corporation is a commercial mortgage REIT. The company is a real estate finance company which acquires, originates, manages, services and finances primarily small balance commercial loans. It also invests in asset-backed securities and other real estate-related investments. Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly known as ZAIS Financial Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, FBR & Co began coverage on Sutherland Asset Management Corp in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutherland Asset Management Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) opened at 13.65 on Wednesday. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $422.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/sutherland-asset-management-corp-sld-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Sutherland Asset Management Corp’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frederick C. Herbst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,381.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,430 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management Corp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sutherland Asset Management Corp

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.