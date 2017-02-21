Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $92.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 84.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 52,331 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $4,278,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

