Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business earned $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.09-1.19 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) traded up 0.46% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,542 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

