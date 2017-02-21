SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

Separately, FBR & Co lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) opened at 17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 15.27%. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/suncoke-energy-partners-l-p-sxcp-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,634,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,139,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,997,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged primarily in producing coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. The Company also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. Its Domestic Coke segment consists of the Haverhill Coke Company LLC, Middletown Coke Company, LLC and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC cokemaking and heat recovery operations in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.