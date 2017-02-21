Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 49.89 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

