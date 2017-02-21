Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Construction Company, Inc. is a holding company which has historically operated as a wholesale distributor to the automotive aftermarket and construction through two subsidiaries, Steel City Products and Dowling’s Fleet Service. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STRL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Sterling Construction Company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at 9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Sterling Construction Company has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock’s market cap is $238.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction Company by 111.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

