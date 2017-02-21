Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Standard Life Plc from GBX 399 ($4.97) to GBX 398 ($4.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price objective on Standard Life Plc from GBX 365 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.61) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 384 ($4.78).

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) opened at 375.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.41 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.26. Standard Life Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 248.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 380.60.

“Standard Life Plc (SL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/standard-life-plc-sl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other news, insider Colin Clark sold 81,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £289,640.95 ($360,878.33). Also, insider Melanie Gee acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($90,456.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,315.

Standard Life Plc Company Profile

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.