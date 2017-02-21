Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been assigned a $156.00 price target by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STMP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 131.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.12.

“Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) PT Set at $156.00 by Roth Capital” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/stamps-com-inc-stmp-pt-set-at-156-00-by-roth-capital.html.

In other Stamps.com news, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,275.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,132,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,994 shares of company stock worth $17,103,626. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 45.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 51.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,606,000 after buying an additional 150,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 398,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.