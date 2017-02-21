Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGC. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.95) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 235 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.70 ($2.84).

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) opened at 212.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.01. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 193.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 356.40.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/stagecoach-group-plc-sgc-given-hold-rating-at-liberum-capital.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Stagecoach Group plc Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.