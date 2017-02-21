S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded S&T Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded S&T Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) opened at 37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,254.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krieger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,625 shares of company stock valued at $647,691 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,872,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after buying an additional 110,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,379,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 177,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 916,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its three subsidiaries: S&T Bank, 9th Street Holdings, Inc and STBA Capital Trust I. S&T operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Company’s community banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans.

