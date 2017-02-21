SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $400.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.21 million. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 123,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,689,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc (SS&C Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

