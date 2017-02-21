Spartan Energy Corp’s (SPE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spartan Energy Corp (TSE:SPE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPE. TD Securities increased their price target on Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Energy Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Spartan Energy Corp (TSE:SPE) opened at 2.88 on Wednesday. Spartan Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s market cap is $993.23 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Spartan Energy Corp Company Profile

Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on conventional Mississippian targets, primarily in the Frobisher/Alida and Midale formations.

