Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) opened at 16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.37. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 11,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 19,600 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,198 shares of company stock worth $416,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

