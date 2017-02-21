South32 Ltd (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 177 ($2.21) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.47) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.93) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.90 ($1.87).

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 159.75 on Friday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 55.50 and a one year high of GBX 181.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.06. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.50 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

“South32 Ltd (S32) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/south32-ltd-s32-rating-reiterated-by-bnp-paribas.html.

About South32

