Solvay Sa (SVYSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Solvay Sa (NASDAQ:SVYSF) was upgraded by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday.

Solvay Sa (NASDAQ:SVYSF) opened at 117.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. Solvay Sa has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $117.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80.

